Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News McDowell County fire department reopens after resolving deficiencies
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

McDowell County fire department reopens after resolving deficiencies

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 25, 2018, 11:46 am

2
0

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Northfork Volunteer Fire Department reopened today, July 25, after correcting several deficiencies concerning defective and out-of-date equipment as well as a lack of fire personnel.

The fire department voluntarily shut down in March 2018 after an investigation prompted by a complaint to the W.Va. State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The McDowell County 911 Center was also notified today by WVSFMO personnel that the Northfork VFD will immediately be able to be dispatched and respond to calls in their area. 

The Northfork area had been covered during the shutdown by departments from Keystone, Anawalt, Bramwell, Matoaka and Kimball. Fire service to the Northfork area was never interrupted.

The Northfork VFD was responsible to correct their deficiencies to comply with W.Va. Code § 29-3-9(i) and W.Va. Code of State Rules Title 87, Series 6 and series 8. 

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives