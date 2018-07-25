McDowell County fire department reopens after resolving deficiencies

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Northfork Volunteer Fire Department reopened today, July 25, after correcting several deficiencies concerning defective and out-of-date equipment as well as a lack of fire personnel.

The fire department voluntarily shut down in March 2018 after an investigation prompted by a complaint to the W.Va. State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The McDowell County 911 Center was also notified today by WVSFMO personnel that the Northfork VFD will immediately be able to be dispatched and respond to calls in their area.

The Northfork area had been covered during the shutdown by departments from Keystone, Anawalt, Bramwell, Matoaka and Kimball. Fire service to the Northfork area was never interrupted.

The Northfork VFD was responsible to correct their deficiencies to comply with W.Va. Code § 29-3-9(i) and W.Va. Code of State Rules Title 87, Series 6 and series 8.