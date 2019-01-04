McDowell County Drug Bust Lands 5 People In Jail

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Drug bust in McDowell County lands five people behind bars.

On Friday, January 4, 2019, Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriffs Office and the War Police Department along with Members of the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime task force executed warrants in the War area of McDowell County.

The following people were arrested and charged

Michael David Silcox 29 of War was charged with one count delivery of a schedule I controlled substance, and a bond of $15,000 was set.

Richard Allen Lee 68 of War was charged with four counts delivery of a schedule III controlled substance, and a bond of $100,000 was set.

Anne Marie Spencer-Brown was charged with one count delivery of a schedule I controlled substance, and a bond of $15,000 was set.

Chayna Marie Eskins was charged with one count delivery of a schedule I controlled substance, and a bond of $15,000 was set.

Ruthie Gail Blankenship was charged with one count delivery of a schedule I controlled substance, and a bond of $15,000 was set.

None of the people was able to make bond and was remained back into the McDowell County Holding Unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.