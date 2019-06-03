Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
McDowell County City Can’t Afford To Timely Fix Water Service

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 03, 2019, 11:01 am

KEYSTONE, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia city of Keystone is in a bind: it doesn’t have the equipment to timely restore some of its water service and it doesn’t have money to get the equipment.

Town clerk and Acting Mayor Vondalere Scott tells The Charleston Gazette-Mail the city doesn’t even have enough to pay its regular bills. Scott says Keystone used to get assistance for issues like this, “but not anymore, not in a long while.”

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates the city had a 2018 population of 232. About 80 people get water service from the city and have been without it for more than a week. Scott questions why the state or someone else doesn’t step in to help, but says “that’s just how things go in Keystone.”

