McDowell County Celebrates Law Day

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – McDowell County hosted their annual Law Day celebration with a visit from Justice John Hutchison.

“These children had to think about what they were doing and they actually had to focus on their project,” said Hutchison. “Be it the poster, be it the essay or the songs, they actually had to focus and hopefully, by focusing on that, they realize exactly what it means [and how it impacts] them.”

This year’s theme was free speech, free press and free society. Although he was the one with the keynote speech, Hutchison was impressed with what the young students had to say.

Students from elementary school through high school submitted posters, essays, presentations and even songs for the contests. Various students achieved honorable mention, but judges only selected a few for first, second and third prizes.

“My favorite part is…giving out the awards,” said Judge Booker Stephens. “[I like] to see the hard work they put into it and know how teachers have encouraged them and supported them to do these projects.”

The celebration will be Stephens’s final year as a major organizer for the event. Stephens plans to retire in late May.