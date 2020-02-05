McDowell Co. woman, inmate arrested for contraband

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Deputies arrested a person for allegedly sneaking contraband into the McDowell County Correctional Center.

Around 9:30 Tuesday morning, deputies responded to call about someone throwing over something the correctional center fence. While fleeing, the suspect struck two vehicles.

Deputies later stopped Christina Rogers, 23, and arrested her on multiple charges including delivery of a controlled substance (suboxone), introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, leaving the scene of an accident and destruction of property.

Rogers was arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell who set a bond of $27,000. She was remanded into the McDowell County holding unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

An inmate was also arrested in the incident. Darius Wright was charged with felony conspiracy and felony aiding and escape, along with other offenses. He was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and a bond of $10,000 was set. He was remanded into the correctional facility awaiting trial.