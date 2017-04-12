McDowell Co., couple shot; dead for days

Advertisement



MCDOWELL CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) — On Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at approx. 12:23 pm, troopers from the Welch Detachment responded to call through McDowell County 911 regarding the discovery of two potential overdose victims at a residence just outside of Iaeger. The call originated after persons conducted a welfare check and discovered them unresponsive.

Upon arrival of EMS and State Police, with assistance from Iaeger PD, it was soon discovered that 32-year-old Tara Musick and 34-year-old David Gover were deceased in the bedroom of their home located on Frontage Rd.

Information revealed the two were cohabiting partners and evidence suggested they had been deceased for several days.

The Troop 6, West Virginia State Police Crime Scene Team responded to the location to assist in processing the scene of an apparent homicide.

Evidence at the scene revealed that Ms. Musick’s body maintained severe physical blunt force trauma, as well as multiple gunshot wounds and that Mr. Gover’s body also maintained a gunshot wound.

Families of both of the deceased have been notified and autopsies are pending with the state medical examiner’s office. Trooper M.D Brooks from the Welch Detachment is the lead investigator and the investigation is still pending.

Related

Comments

comments