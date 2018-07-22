McDonald’s is giving free french fries for the remainder of 2018

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- A McDonald’s french fry lovers dream is coming true as McDonalds is offering free french fries every Friday for the rest of the year!

Every Friday until December 30, you can get an order of medium fries for free.

But, there is a catch, in order to get your free fries, you must download the McDonald’s app to get the coupon, and you have to make a purchase of at least one dollar.