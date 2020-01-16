Mayor’s employee pleads guilty in disturbance case

By
Kassie Simmons
-

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A woman who works as a community relations coordinator at a West Virginia mayor’s office pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor charges related to a disturbance at the home of her baby’s grandmother.

Alexandra Rae Gallo, 31, of Charleston, was sentenced to one year of probation after her plea to battery, trespassing and public intoxication in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

A felony burglary charge against Gallo was dropped in December.

Charleston police, who responded to a Nov. 2. disturbance call, said in a criminal complaint that Gallo “forcibly pushed, grabbed and caused harm” to the grandmother, who was babysitting the 3-month-old baby at her home.

An initial police report also said an intoxicated Gallo took the child outside into freezing weather. When police arrived, Gallo frantically called Mayor Amy Goodwin. Police took her phone to explain the situation and asked if Goodwin could come to the scene to take the baby since she is the baby’s godmother, the report said.

The latest complaint said an hour before the incident, Gallo also was at the home and had to be escorted off the property by police and was told not to return. Police said Gallo then walked back to the grandmother’s home and forced her way inside.

As part of her sentence, Gallo cannot have contact with the victim, must complete 50 hours of community service and cannot consume alcohol or possess a firearm.

Goodwin previously said Gallo was not receiving special treatment. Goodwin appointed Gallo to her position in January 2019.

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist.

