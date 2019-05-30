Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Mayor Of Welch Passes Away

Tyler BarkerBy May 30, 2019, 13:25 pm

19
0

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – Reba Honaker, the Mayor of Welch, passes away.

Honaker passed away early this morning.  She has been the Mayor of Welch since 2011. Honaker was 77 and is survived by her husband and two children.

Tyler Barker

