WELCH, WV (WOAY) – Reba Honaker, the Mayor of Welch, passes away.
Honaker passed away early this morning. She has been the Mayor of Welch since 2011. Honaker was 77 and is survived by her husband and two children.
By Tyler BarkerMay 30, 2019, 13:25 pm19
