Matchups Announced for State Volleyball Tournament

Matt DigbyBy Nov 10, 2019, 20:11 pm

WOAY – The 2019 state volleyball tournament begins Friday in Charleston, with four area teams among the 24 quarterfinalists. Matches will start early Friday morning, with quarterfinals taking place in the morning and afternoon, and the semifinals being held in the evening. All three state championship matches will be on Saturday.

In Class AA, Independence is the #8 seed and will face Oak Glen Friday morning. This match will follow the Bridgeport-Point Pleasant quarterfinal. Region 3 champion Shady Spring is the #2 seed and will play Robert C. Byrd at 1:30 PM Friday afternoon.

In Class A, Greater Beckley Christian is the #8 seed and will play Wirt County in the morning session, following the Moorefield-Ritchie County match. Region 3 champion Greenbrier West is the #6 seed and will play Paden City in the afternoon, following Parkersburg Catholic-East Hardy.

