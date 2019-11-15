Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Massive soccer tournament set for this weekend in W Virginia

Tyler Barker Nov 15, 2019

DUNBAR, W.Va. (AP) – The massive, second annual Friends of Coal Cup soccer tournament is set to kick off.

The Kanawha County Commission says the games will start Friday evening and carry on into the weekend with 90 teams playing at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar, West Virginia.

The matches are scheduled to bring players from West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Maryland to the state. There will be 157 games played on the complexâ€™s six fields.

County Commissioner Ben Salango says more than 5,000 people are expected to be in the area for the tournament.

More information and schedules can be found at shawneesports.com.

Tyler Barker

