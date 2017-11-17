Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Massive fire engulfs senior living facility outside of Philadelphia

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 17, 2017, 00:19 am

A massive fire engulfed a senior living facility west of Philadelphia on Thursday night, sending emergency responders scrambling to remove patients from the large complex.

The three-alarm fire in West Chester, Chester County took place at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community and was burning uncontrolled until after midnight.

There were no reports of injuries as of just before midnight, but dozens of residents could be seen being wheeled out on beds and in wheelchairs.

All area hospitals have been told to expect patients, Philadelphia ABC station WPVI reported.

West Chester is about an hour west of Philadelphia.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tyler Barker

