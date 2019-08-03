Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Mason Williams Wins 100th WV Amateur

Matt DigbyBy Aug 03, 2019, 00:17 am

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – The 100th West Virginia Amateur Championship was always going to be historic, and Friday’s final round proved to be one that will be remembered for a long time.

Four different golfers had the solo lead on the Meadows Course, and three would advance to a three-hole playoff after finishing -2 for the championship.

In the playoff, Mason Williams made the only birdie on #17 to win the title, as Philip Reale and Woody Woodward finished tied for second. Williams, a Bridgeport native who will begin his sophomore year at Georgia Southern this fall, has qualified for this year’s edition of A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.

Among area golfers, Patrick Smith of Beckley finished tied for 10th at +9; the Wyoming East graduate qualifies for next year’s Amateur. Todd Duncan of Daniels finished tied for 13th, sharing low junior honors with Charles Town’s Christian Boyd. Four area golfers – Nick Dent, Brett Laxton, Jeff McGraw, and Landon Perry – also finished in the top 25.

