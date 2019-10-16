Mary’s Cradle Wants To Remind The Community That They Are Always Accepting Donations

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WOAY)- Mary’s Cradle in Bluefield is always accepting donations.

Mary’s Cradle is a maternity and infant outreach center in Bluefield, West Virginia. The center is non-profit and donation based and gives out their donations freely for those who may need necessities for their infants. Mary’s Cradle has been around for 25 years, but is not well known around the area.

“One of my goals as director is to get our name out there and let people know that we’re here and we’re a good resource for working class families who just need a little bit of extra help,” says Director of Mary’s Cradle Missy Franklin.

Mary’s Cradle accepts any baby and infant donations. If you choose to donate, they do pick up and you can drop off any donations at the center.