Mary’s Cradle Wants To Remind The Community That They Are Always Accepting Donations

Charistin ClarkBy Oct 16, 2019, 17:26 pm

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WOAY)- Mary’s Cradle in Bluefield is always accepting donations.

Mary’s Cradle is a maternity and infant outreach center in Bluefield, West Virginia. The center is non-profit and donation based and gives out their donations freely for those who may need necessities for their infants. Mary’s Cradle has been around for 25 years, but is not well known around the area.

“One of my goals as director is to get our name out there and let people know that we’re here and we’re a good resource for working class families who just need a little bit of extra help,” says Director of Mary’s Cradle Missy Franklin.

Mary’s Cradle accepts any baby and infant donations. If you choose to donate, they do pick up and you can drop off any donations at the center.

Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email her at cclark@woay.com

