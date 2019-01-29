Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Maryland Man Arrested After Sexually Abusing 9 Year Old In Monroe County
Maryland Man Arrested After Sexually Abusing 9 Year Old In Monroe County

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 29, 2019, 17:15 pm

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Mayland man is in jail after he allegedly sexually abused a nine-old-year.

According to court documents, Ted Tippy sexually abused a girl during the time frame of February 1, 2016, and December 25, 2017.  He inappropriately touched her and made the girl perform sexual acts.  Tippy forced the girl to watch x-rated videos.

Tippy is charged with sexual abuse, sexual abuse by parent or custodian, sexual assault, and indecent exposure.  He is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 100,000 dollar bond.

