Maryland Man Arrested After Sexually Abusing 9 Year Old In Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Mayland man is in jail after he allegedly sexually abused a nine-old-year.

According to court documents, Ted Tippy sexually abused a girl during the time frame of February 1, 2016, and December 25, 2017. He inappropriately touched her and made the girl perform sexual acts. Tippy forced the girl to watch x-rated videos.

Tippy is charged with sexual abuse, sexual abuse by parent or custodian, sexual assault, and indecent exposure. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 100,000 dollar bond.