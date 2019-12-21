Mary Haley-Scott found hiding under a bed, resist arrest

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Mary Haley-Scott was found hiding under a bed, nearly one week after being reported missing.

According to court documents obtained by WOAY, on Friday, December 20, 2019, deputies responded to Greenbrier Estates Apartments located on Hickory Drive in Beckley. A tenant told authorities that Mary Haley-Scott was in an apartment.

Deputies knocked on the door several times, with no answer, the owner unlocked the door to the apartment. The owners verified that Haley-Scott was the only one living in the apartment at the time and movement was heard within the apartment before the owner arrived.

Once a deputy entered the apartment, he walked to a back right bedroom where he observed Haley-Scott’s foot sticking out from underneath the bed. Haley-Scott was giving numerous verbal commands to come out from under the bed, but refused.

The deputy had to lift the bed while two Beckley Police Officers attempted to restrain her. Haley-Scott continued to resist officers by refusing to obey numerous verbal commands instructing her to place her hands behind her back.

Once restrained, the defendant was placed under arrest for obstructing.

She is wanted by Smyth County Deputies for a warrant on two grand larceny charges.

She was giving a personal recognizance bond of $500 for her charges in Raleigh but Smyth County, VA will go and pick her up, to face the charges she is wanted on there.