Marshall’s Penava Officially Declares for NBA Draft

Matt DigbyBy Apr 19, 2018, 22:55 pm

WOAY – Marshall forward Ajdin Penava officially declared for the NBA Draft Thursday by hiring an agent. He will hope to be the first Thundering Herd player drafted since Hassan Whiteside in 2010.

Penava, a native of Bosniz & Herzegovina, was named Conference USA’s Defensive Player of the Year for 2017-18 after leading the nation in total blocked shots and blocks per game. He was also named to the league’s Third Team and All-Defensive Team. He leaves Marshall with 180 career blocks, the second-most in program history.

Jon Elmore and C.J. Burks both have until late May to decide if they will return to Huntington for the 2018-19 season.

