Marshall’s marching band to perform in London parade

Tyler Barker Dec 28, 2019, 10:13 am

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — London’s New Year’s Day Parade is set to feature a little touch of West Virginia.

Marshall University’s marching band is heading across the pond to perform in London’s parade ringing in 2020, the school said Friday.

More than 100 members of the Marching Thunder band will take part in the parade and will then spend several days in England for educational tours and sightseeing.

The group was selected after a global search of marching bands, according to a news release from the college.

Adam Dalton, director of bands in Marshall’s School of Music, said the performance is a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for the students.

