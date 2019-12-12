Marshall’s Brenden Knox named Conference USA MVP, Justin Rohrwasser Earns Special Teams POTY

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – While the Marshall football team didn’t win the 2019 Conference USA trophy, two players won conference awards this week.

Eight Thundering Herd players landed on the first-team for the conference, and two won special awards.

Sophomore Brenden Knox was named this year’s Most Valuable Player in Conference USA. He’s only the second sophomore and second running back to win the award since 2008.

Redshirt senior Justin Rohrwasser also won the 2019 Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year. Rohrwasser led the conference with a .850 field goal percentage. His late-game heroics against Western Kentucky included a 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the Herd a 26-23 win.