Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Marshall Marshall, Western Michigan Announce Home-and-Home Series
MarshallSportsSports News

Marshall, Western Michigan Announce Home-and-Home Series

Matt DigbyBy Apr 19, 2019, 20:11 pm

16
0

WOAY – Marshall and Western Michigan have agreed to a home-and-home football series, with the Thundering Herd hosting the Broncos on September 14, 2024. Marshall will then visit the Broncos on September 6, 2025.

Western Michigan leads the all-time series 22-12, but Marshall has taken five of the last six in the rivalry. The Thundering Herd defeated the Broncos in the MAC championship game in both 1999 & 2000, with the ’99 victory preserving an unbeaten season.

Marshall has won their last three games against MAC opponents, defeating Miami (Ohio) each of the last two seasons, along with a 21-0 victory over Kent State in 2017; their last loss was to Akron in 2016. The Thundering Herd hosts Ohio this season in the Battle for the Bell.

Previous PostWarren becomes first 2020 Democrat to call for impeachment
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X