Marshall, Western Michigan Announce Home-and-Home Series

WOAY – Marshall and Western Michigan have agreed to a home-and-home football series, with the Thundering Herd hosting the Broncos on September 14, 2024. Marshall will then visit the Broncos on September 6, 2025.
Western Michigan leads the all-time series 22-12, but Marshall has taken five of the last six in the rivalry. The Thundering Herd defeated the Broncos in the MAC championship game in both 1999 & 2000, with the ’99 victory preserving an unbeaten season.
Marshall has won their last three games against MAC opponents, defeating Miami (Ohio) each of the last two seasons, along with a 21-0 victory over Kent State in 2017; their last loss was to Akron in 2016. The Thundering Herd hosts Ohio this season in the Battle for the Bell.