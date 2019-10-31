Marshall, Virginia Tech Add Home-and-Home Series

WOAY – Marshall and Virginia Tech announced Thursday that the two football teams will play a home-and-home series. The Hokies will visit Huntington on September 23, 2023, while Marshall goes to Lane Stadium on September 7, 2024.
Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 11-2, with Marshall’s only wins coming in 1939 & 1940. The Hokies beat the Thundering Herd 41-20 in Blacksburg in the 2018 regular season finale.
This was not the only schedule update for Virginia Tech, who has announced a home-and home series with both Alabama and Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide will visit Lane Stadium in 2034, with the Tuscaloosa matchup set for 2035. Virginia Tech will host Ole Miss in 2032 before going to Oxford in 2037. The Hokies’ matchups with Wisconsin have now been moved to 2031 & 2032.
Additional Virginia Tech home games include North Alabama in 2020, Wofford in 2022, and James Madison in 2025.
Marshall and Virginia Tech are both on the road this weekend. The Thundering Herd visit Rice, while the Hokies face Notre Dame.