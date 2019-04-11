Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Marshall University tuition to increase in the fall

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 11, 2019, 09:47 am

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Marshall University’s tuition is going up.

The college on Wednesday announced its board of governors has approved a 3.5% tuition and fee increase.

In-state undergraduate students will see their bills increase $142 per semester while non-resident pupils will pay $326 more.

College President Jerome A. Gilbert says they looked at several scenarios to avoid an increase but felt the higher prices were necessary to keep pace with inflation.

The new tuition and fee system will begin with the fall 2019 semester.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

