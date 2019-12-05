Marshall University opens student center after renovation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Marshall University is set to reopen its student center building after a $4.5 million renovation project.

The college has a ribbon-cutting event for its new Memorial Student Center scheduled for Thursday morning.

The renovation took six months and includes the addition of a full-sized Chick-fil-A and Steak ’n Shake to the center’s food court.

The overhaul will help recruitment efforts and provide a place for students to study or relax, said William Carter, director of the student center.

The Memorial Student Center serves as a living monument to the victims of the 1970 plane crash that killed most of the school’s football team. The school has added a touchscreen display honoring the victims of the crash as part of the renovations to the building.