Marshall University launches pediatric medicine fellowship

By
Kassie Simmons
-
Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia university’s school of medicine will welcome two fellows to a new pediatric hospital medicine program launching this summer.

The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine says the two-year program focuses on developing physicians who will lead care for juvenile patients. The Pediatric Hospital Medicine specialty was established at the university in 2016, partly to address shortages in the pediatric care workforce, university officials told The Herald-Dispatch.

The director of the program said the specialty is important because children often have a harder time expressing how they’re feeling or what hurts.

Dr. Jessica L. Ford and Dr. Patricia A. Tran will be the inaugural fellows when they begin in July.

Ford earned her medical degree from the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine/Midwestern University in Glendale, Arizona. Tran earned her medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon, Georgia. They’re both completing residencies.

