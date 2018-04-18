Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Marshall University hosting Earth Day celebration Wednesday

Vivian KwarmBy Apr 18, 2018, 08:03 am

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University’s Sustainability Department is again hosting an Earth Day celebration on Wednesday.

The event promotes sustainable living practices and works to educate Marshall students and the public about local programs and activities.

Included will be opportunities to recycle electronics, paper, plastic and clothing; a 30-foot rock climbing wall; arts and crafts from local artists; and several giveaways.

The event is free and open to everyone. It begins at 10:30 a.m. and runs until 1:30 p.m. at the Memorial Student Center Plaza on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

