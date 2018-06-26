Marshall University and City of Huntington Team Up to build Apartments to House Women in Drug Treatment

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Terell BaileyBy Jun 26, 2018, 08:15 am

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Renovations have started on a building that will become apartments for women undergoing treatment for substance abuse in West Virginia.

Marshall University says in a news release its health provider group, Marshall Health, and the Huntington City Mission have begun construction on the 15,000-square-foot building next to the mission.

Each of the 18 apartments will consist of up to three bedrooms, a bathroom, a living room and kitchenette. They will enable women suffering from substance abuse to live with their children.

A grant from the state Department of Health and Human Resources is funding the program.

The statement says some services, including family therapy, will be provided on site while many others such as medication-assisted treatment will be in outpatient locations. The renovations are expected to be completed by October.

Terell Bailey

