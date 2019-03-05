Marshall to Travel to Notre Dame in 2022

WOAY – Marshall University announced Monday that the Thundering Herd football will travel to Notre Dame for a regular season game on September 10, 2022. It will be the first all-time meeting between the Herd and the Fighting Irish.
This is the second date set for Marshall’s 2022 schedule, as they will host Appalachian State in Huntington the following Saturday.
Notre Dame is coming off an unbeaten regular season and an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinals, before a loss to eventual national champion Clemson. The school boasts 11 national championships and seven different Heisman Trophy winners. Marshall is coming off a 9-4 season in 2018, which included a win over South Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl.
This year’s non-conference schedule features home games with VMI, Ohio, and Cincinnati, and a Friday night road game at Boise State.