Marshall Stays Undefeated in C-USA Play

WOAY – The Marshall Thundering Herd Men’s Basketball team got off to a rough start to their 2018-2019 season starting the year 7-6. However, Since their 100-64 loss to Virginia on New Year’s Eve, the team is 4-0 winning all four of their C-USA Matchups.
Tonight the Herd knocked off Florida Atlantic 96-84 to move to 4-0 in C-USA play. They now sit as the lone undefeated team in the conference. The win moves them to 11-6 on the year and 7-1 at home.
It was the combination of Jon Elmore and C.J Burks who were too much for the Owls, combining for 59 points. Burks dropped 30 in the win, adding 6 assists and 5 rebounds, while Elmore scored 29, with 7 assists and 4 boards.
The Herd host Florida International(12-6) on Saturday in the Cam Henderson Center at 7:00 pm.
The Concord University Men’s and Women’s basketball teams were also in action, they were on the road in Wheeling taking on Wheeling Jesuit. The men notch win number 10 with an 88-68 victory, while the women make it six in a row with a 90-51 victory.