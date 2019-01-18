Marshall Stays Undefeated in C-USA Play

WOAY – The Marshall Thundering Herd Men’s Basketball team got off to a rough start to their 2018-2019 season starting the year 7-6. However, Since their 100-64 loss to Virginia on New Year’s Eve, the team is 4-0 winning all four of their C-USA Matchups.

Tonight the Herd knocked off Florida Atlantic 96-84 to move to 4-0 in C-USA play. They now sit as the lone undefeated team in the conference. The win moves them to 11-6 on the year and 7-1 at home.

It was the combination of Jon Elmore and C.J Burks who were too much for the Owls, combining for 59 points. Burks dropped 30 in the win, adding 6 assists and 5 rebounds, while Elmore scored 29, with 7 assists and 4 boards.

The Herd host Florida International(12-6) on Saturday in the Cam Henderson Center at 7:00 pm.