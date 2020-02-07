Marshall Rallies to Defeat Southern Miss

HUNTINGTON, WV (video courtesy WSAZ) – In a game of runs, Marshall men’s basketball started well against Southern Miss, lost the lead in the second half, but came back to win 72-58 Thursday night in Huntington.

The Thundering Herd led for much of the first half, thanks in part to Iran Bennett’s 18 points and 12 rebounds. After the Golden Eagles went in front with 13 minutes remaining, the Herd got a major contribution from Marco Sarenac off the bench. His 12 points helped put Marshall (11-13, 5-6 Conference USA) back in front.

Marshall stays home Saturday when they face Louisiana Tech. The Thundering Herd women also won their game on Thursday, while Concord dropped both games of their MEC doubleheader at Frostburg State.