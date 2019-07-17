Marshall Picked to Win C-USA East

WOAY – Marshall is the preseason pick to win Conference USA’s East Division, in a poll voted on by media members released Tuesday.
The Thundering Herd received 14 of 26 first-place votes among the seven East Division teams, with Florida International receiving nine and three going to Florida Atlantic.
Marshall has 15 total starters returning in 2019, four of whom (Levi Brown, Channing Hames, Chris Jackson, Matt Beardall) were selected to the league’s Preseason Team on Monday. Also returning is quarterback Isaiah Green, the reigning co-Freshman of the Year.
North Texas is the pick to win the West Division, after receiving 20 first-place votes. The Mean Green return quarterback Mason Fine, who was named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Monday. This year’s Conference USA Championship Game is scheduled for December 7.