Marshall Outlasts Ohio in a Close One

Kyle Levasseur By Sep 15, 2019, 00:21 am

Huntington, WV (video courtesy WCHS) – Marshall returned home this weekend after losing its first game of the year to Boise State last Saturday. It was another nail-biter this Saturday, but this time Marshall came out on top, edging Ohio 33-31 in the Battle for the Bell.

Like two heavyweight boxers, both teams went punch for punch, scoring back and forth throughout the game. However, the Herd knocked out the Bobcats in the fourth quarter thanks to Isaiah Green connecting with Xavier Gaines with under eight minutes to play.

Marshall’s ground game shined for a total of 311 yards. Four players had over 50 yards, with Brendan Knox leading the group at 133 yards.

Next up for Marshall is another home game. The Herd welcome the Cincinnatti Bearcats to Huntington next Saturday at 5 p.m.

