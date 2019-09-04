Marshall, Ohio Add Home-and-Home Series

WOAY – Marshall will renew the “Battle for the Bell” rivalry later this month when the Ohio Bobcats visit Huntington on September 14.
The two schools will meet again in 2020 in Athens, Ohio, and on Wednesday the schools they will meet each other twice more in the next few years.
Ohio will play at Edwards Stadium on September 20, 2025 before welcoming the Thundering Herd to Peden Stadium on September 11, 2027.
The Bobcats lead the series 33-20-6, taking the most recent meeting 21-10 in 2015. Ohio and Marshall had met in seven straight seasons from 2009-2015, the first of those games coming in the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl in Detroit. Marshall won 44-14 in Huntington in 2014.
This year’s meeting will be a 6:30 PM kickoff on September 14.