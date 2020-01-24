Marshall investigating after ‘hate graffiti’ tags on campus

Kassie Simmons
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University is investigating three separate incidents of “hate graffiti” on its campus, the college said Thursday.

A statement from the school said its police department is trying to identify who wrote the graffiti. Disciplinary action up to expulsion or dismissal could be taken if the incidents are linked back to a student or employee, the school said.

The college didn’t specify what exactly was written but said two of the markings were found Thursday and one was reported earlier this month. All three were found in restrooms on the Huntington campus.

School staffers have since removed the graffiti.

“This hate speech is against everything we stand for. We will do everything we can to identify the perpetrators,” said President Jerome Gilbert.

