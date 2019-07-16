Marshall Has Four on Conference USA Preseason Team

WOAY – Conference USA released its 2019 Preseason Football Team Monday, with four Marshall players among those named.
The Herd are represented on offense by senior lineman Levi Brown. The Franklin, Georgia native was a Conference USA First Team selection in 2018. Also receiving that honor last season was senior long snapper Matt Beardall, who is also on the preseason all-conference team.
On the defensive side, Marshall has two players named in lineman Channing Hames and defensive back Chris Jackson. Jackson was a Second Team all-conference selection in 2018, recording 56 total tackles and one interception in 12 games. Hames also appeared in every game last year, recording 39 total tackles.
Conference USA will announce their preseason poll on Tuesday. Marshall’s season opener is August 31 against VMI.