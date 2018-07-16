Marshall Has Five Named to C-USA Preseason Team

WOAY – The Conference USA Football Preseason Team was announced Monday, with five Marshall players being selected to the squad.
Only defending champion Florida Atlantic, with six, had more players named to the Preseason Team.
Marshall is represented by offensive lineman Levi Brown, wide receiver Tyre Brady, linebacker Chase Hancock, safety Malik Gant, and long snapper Matt Beardall. Four of those five have already been named to preseason All-Conference USA Teams by additional publications.
Conference USA’s preseason poll will be released Tuesday. Marshall was predicted to finish fourth in the East a year ago (receiving one first-place vote), and ended up in a three-way tie for third.