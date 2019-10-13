Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Marshall Gets Back on Track With 31-17 Win Over Old Dominion

Kyle LevasseurBy Oct 13, 2019, 00:17 am

Huntington, WV (WOAY) – Marshall entered Saturday’s Conference USA matchup against Old Dominion on a skid. The Thundering Herd lost back to back games against Cincinnati and Middle Tennessee to drop to 2-3 overall. Yet Marshall bumped back up to .500 with a 31-17 win against Old Dominion.

The Thundering Herd were successful in all facets of the game. The defensive line shined with 8 sacks – 4.5 of them coming from Darius Hodge. That ties a Marshall school record and helped stifle the Old Dominion offense whenever it was looking to answer a Marshall score.

On offense, Brenden Knox came through when his team needed him. Not only did he run for 104 yards and 1 touchdown, but he helped drain the clock in the 4th Quarter to keep Old Dominion from having a chance to tie the game.

Check out our highlights from Saturday’s game above.

Kyle Levasseur

