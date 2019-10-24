BREAKING NEWS
Marshall football player suspended from team after arrest

Oct 24, 2019

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University has suspended a football player following his arrest in an assault case.

News outlets report 22yearold safety Brandon Lamar Drayton was charged in a criminal complaint Wednesday with felony strangulation and domestic battery.

The complaint says a Marshall University police officer saw Drayton allegedly grab the victim and yell at her. Investigators said the victim had red marks around her neck and chest area.

Marshalls athletic department said in a statement that Drayton has been suspended from the team.

Drayton was held on $55,000 bond at the Western Regional Jail. Jail records didnt indicate whether Drayton has an attorney.

