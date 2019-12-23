Marshall Falls to UCF in Gasparilla Bowl

WOAY – Marshall football’s 2019 season ended Monday with a 48-25 loss to UCF in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.
The Thundering Herd, won won this bowl game in 2018, struggled on offense in the opening minutes, as the Knights’ Richie Grant returned an Isaiah Green interception 39 yards for a touchdown on the game’s third play from scrimmage. UCF would return a fumble for a touchdown later in the first as they raced out to a 21-0 lead.
Marshall would get on the board early in the second quarter, as Micah Abraham recorded a pick-six of his own, but UCF would take a 24-7 lead into halftime. The Knights and Thundering Herd would then combine for 39 total points in the third quarter, as this is the highest-scoring edition of the Gasparilla Bowl; it previously went by different names and was held in St. Petersburg from 2008-2017.
Green finished with 192 total yards of offense and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) while Brenden Knox rushed for 103 yards. UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns.
Marshall finishes the 2019 season 8-5. They are scheduled to open the 2020 season at East Carolina on September 5.