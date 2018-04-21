Marshall Falls to Louisiana Tech in Beckley

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Matt DigbyBy Apr 21, 2018, 00:20 am

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Marshall baseball opened its weekend series with Louisiana Tech Friday at Epling Stadium in Beckley, but it was the Bulldogs winning the series opener 15-2.

Louisiana Tech opened the scoring with two runs in the second inning, before the Thundering Herd answered with a solo home run from Peter Hutzal. The Bulldogs, however, would score in each of the next five innings, while Hutzal brought in a second run in the 7th.

The series continues Saturday and Sunday at Epling Stadium, with Marshall returning to Beckley next month for three games with Southern Miss.

West Virginia baseball opened its series with a come-from-behind 8-5 win over Kansas State Friday in Morgantown. It’s the third win of Big 12 play for the Mountaineers. WVU Tech baseball lost to Asbury 4-1.

