Marshall Excited for Bowl Matchup With UCF

HUNTINGTON, WV (interviews courtesy WSAZ) – Hear from Marshall head coach Doc Holliday and running back Brenden Knox ahead of the Thundering Herd’s return to the Gasparilla Bowl, where they will play UCF on December 23.
The Thundering Herd will renew an old Conference USA rivalry with the Knights, who scored an average of 43 points per game this season and appeared in a New Year’s Six bowl game each of the last two years. Knox is looking forward to playing against a team that has gained national exposure recently because of their success.
Marshall is experienced in bowl game success as well, having won all six appearances under Doc Holliday. They are the defending Gasparilla Bowl champions, having beaten South Florida in Tampa last December; they also won this game twice earlier this decade when it was held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.