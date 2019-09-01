Marshall Dominates in Week One

Huntington, WV (Video Courtesy WCHS) – Marshall started its season with an offensive clinic against Virginia Military Institute on Saturday, resulting in a 56 to 17 win.
Thundering Herd quarterback Isaiah Green connected for a career-high four touchdown passes, all to different receivers. Marshall’s Alex Thomson also went 6 for 7 with 102 yards and a touchdown pass. Receivers Corey Gammage, Artie Henry III, Willie Johnson, Xavier Gaines and Garet Morel all finished the day with touchdown receptions.
Marshall also capitalized on special teams. Punt returner Talik Keaton scored at the end of the first half, helping put Marshall on top 35 to 7.
Check out highlights from Saturday’s game against VMI above.
Marshall’s next test is at Boise State on Friday night.