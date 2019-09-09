Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Marshall Dismisses RB Tyler King

Matt DigbyBy Sep 09, 2019, 19:17 pm

19
0

WOAY – Marshall football has dismissed running back Tyler King from the team due to a violation of team rules and policies, according to a statement released Monday from the athletic department.

King, a native of Fort Meade, Florida, was the Thundering Herd’s leading rusher in 2017 & 2018, although he missed the last five games of 2018 with an injury. He was splitting time in the backfield this year with Brenden Knox, rushing for 75 yards against VMI in Week 1 and 16 yards Friday at Boise State.

King totaled 11 touchdowns with the Thundering Herd – seven in 2017 and four last year.

Marshall returns home Saturday to host the Ohio Bobcats; it will be the first game in the “Battle for the Bell” rivalry since 2015.

