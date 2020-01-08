Marshall Confirms 2020 Football Schedule

WOAY – Marshall football’s schedule for the 2020 season is complete, as announced Wednesday.

The non-conference schedule was confirmed several months ago, with the Herd traveling to East Carolina for the September 5 season opener. Additional matchups include home games on September 12 against Pittsburgh and September 26 against Boise State, along with a September 19 trip to Ohio.

Conference USA play begins October 3 with West Division opponent Rice making the trip to Joan C. Edwards Stadium; the Thundering Herd will also be at Louisiana Tech two weeks after. As for East Division opponents, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee, and Charlotte all come to Huntington, while Marshall will travel to Western Kentucky, Florida International, and Old Dominion. The Herd-Blue Raiders game is set for November 14, 50 years to the day since the plane crash that killed 75 members of the Marshall football family.

The complete schedule is below.

September 5: At East Carolina

September 12: vs. Pittsburgh

September 19: At Ohio

September 26: vs. Boise State

October 3: vs. Rice

October 10: At Western Kentucky

October 17: At Louisiana Tech

October 24: vs. Florida Atlantic

October 31: At Florida International

November 14: vs. Middle Tennessee

November 21: vs. Charlotte

November 28: At Old Dominion