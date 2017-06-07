Marshall Coaches Visit Princeton

Advertisement



Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Several Marshall head coaches were in Southern West Virginia Tuesday night, as the Big Green Coaches Tour made its annual stop at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton.

Thundering Herd fans had opportunities to meet not just with Doc Holliday and Mullens native Dan D’Antoni, but also with Tony Kemper, who was promoted to the head coach of Marshall women’s basketball in March.

All three coaches, along with Mike Hamrick, enjoy spending time in the southern portion of the state, which has provided plenty of Thundering Herd stars over the years.

