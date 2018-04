Marshall Baseball Falls to Louisiana Tech in Series Finale

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Marshall fell to Louisiana Tech earlier today at Linda K. Epling Stadium 12-3 in their series finale. Louisiana Tech swept Marshall winning all three games in the series this weekend. The Thundering Herd fall to 17-20 overall in their season. Marshall will face WVU next in the Capital Classic Diamond Edition at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m

