Marshall Announces Dates for 2019 Schedule

Jan 10, 2019

WOAY – Marshall football announced the game days for its 2019 schedule, with the Thundering Herd welcoming seven opponents to Huntington next fall.

Among the non-conference opponents is their second meeting all-time with Boise State, while the Battle for the Bell is renewed when Ohio visits Edwards Stadium in mid-September.

Marshall 2019 Football Schedule (all games are currently scheduled for Saturdays)

August 31: VMI
September 7: At Boise State
September 14: Ohio
September 28: Cincinnati
October 5: At Middle Tennessee
October 12: Old Dominion
October 19: At Florida Atlantic
October 26: Western Kentucky
November 2: At Rice
November 16: Louisiana Tech
November 23: At Charlotte
November 30: Florida International

