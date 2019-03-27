Marshall Advances to CIT Semifinals

Huntington, WV (video courtesy WSAZ) – Check out highlights from Marshall’s 83-66 win over Presbyterian in the quarterfinals of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament!

C.J. Burks led all scorers with 20 points, one of four Herd players to reach double figures, including Greenbrier East grad Rondale Watson (12 points). Jon Elmore recorded 16 points, setting the Conference USA all-time record for three-pointers made.

Marshall will host one of the semifinal matchups next Tuesday, April 2 in Huntington.