Marshall Advances to CIT Championship

Huntington, WV (video courtesy WSAZ) – Marshall men’s basketball is headed to the championship game of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament, following their 80-78 win over Hampton Tuesday night.

It would be a back-and-forth contest between the Thundering Herd and the Pirates, with four C.J. Burks free throws in the final seconds proving to be the difference. He scored 17 points on the night, while Jon Elmore led all scorers with 28 points.

Marshall will host Thursday’s championship game against Wisconsin-Green Bay, after the Phoenix rallied to defeat Texas Southern in overtime.