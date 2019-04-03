Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Marshall Marshall Advances to CIT Championship
MarshallSportsSports News

Marshall Advances to CIT Championship

Matt DigbyBy Apr 03, 2019, 00:46 am

19
0

Huntington, WV (video courtesy WSAZ) – Marshall men’s basketball is headed to the championship game of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament, following their 80-78 win over Hampton Tuesday night.

It would be a back-and-forth contest between the Thundering Herd and the Pirates, with four C.J. Burks free throws in the final seconds proving to be the difference. He scored 17 points on the night, while Jon Elmore led all scorers with 28 points.

Marshall will host Thursday’s championship game against Wisconsin-Green Bay, after the Phoenix rallied to defeat Texas Southern in overtime.

Previous PostLewis Nissan Athlete of the Week - Holly Brehm
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X