Marquee Cinemas Schedule Low-Sensory Showings

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Marquee Cinemas will launch their new low-sensory schedule on Saturday for audience members concerned about sensory overload.

During the showings, the theater will turn down the volume and keep the lights on. Audience members are free to enjoy themselves in the theater, even if that means moving around or singing along.

The sensory showings will be the second Saturday of each month. March’s showing will be “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” Each month will have a popular feature film.

“I hope that they’re able to come out and enjoy some things that they wouldn’t normally enjoy,” said theater manager Jacob Armstrong. “If you’ve got a younger child at home [and] you’re worried they might cry or be a little loud…come out and test the waters. It’s for that audience as well.”

Low sensory movies are sometimes beneficial for those with autism and downs syndrome.