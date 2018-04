MARLINTON, WV (WOAY) – Some people in Marlinton are being asked to evacuate due to high waters.

The Marlinton FD is requesting that residents in Marlinton from Main Street south and and those on Rt 39 to Knapps Creek evacuate due to an expected crest of 12 feet of the Greenbrier River in Marlinton around 2pm today. That is 2 feet above flood stage. Marlinton Middle school has been opened as a shelter.

Additionally, Rt 39 from Huntersville to Marlinton has been closed due to high water.

